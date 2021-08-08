Advertise with Us
901 FC falls on road at Oklahoma City

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC coming off an undefeated month of July, heading back on the road at Oklahoma City Saturday night.

The chance to keep that unbeaten streak broken early when Laurent Kisseadou picks up an inadvertent red card ejection, defending a cross in the 24th minute.

The 901 playing a man down the rest of the match.

OKC took full advantage with a couple of goals in the first half.

Kyle Murphy finds the back of the net off a cross from Kadeem Dacres in the second for his 7th goal in 7 games, but it’s not enough.

The Energy go on to win it.

Final 4-1.

901 FC will be back home Tuesday to face the Colorado Springs Switchbacks at AutoZone Park.

