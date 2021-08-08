Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arlington Community Schools push back start date due to COVID-19

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis issues COVID-19 health guidance for schools
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis issues COVID-19 health guidance for schools((Source: WMC))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arlington Community Schools (ACS) has pushed back their start date for Donelson Elementary by one week.

ACS says this delay has been caused by confirmation of more staff testing positive for COVID-19.

ACS says this is not how they hoped to being the school year, but they must take this step to protect both the faculty and the students.

Donelson Elementary will now start back on August 16. This will not affect any other ACS school.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger gas center shooting
Man shot, killed on Poplar Avenue
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Memphis District Attorney's office
Former Shelby Co. assistant DA, Memphis attorney among 9 indicted in year-long investigation
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Kroger Fuel Center security guard shoots, kills man
Lynn Keene (left) was found dead in her basement, encased in concrete. Officers were searching...
Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home

Latest News

Kids respiratory and mask
Kids respiratory and mask
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County leaders consider reinstating mask mandate.
Shelby County Commission to consider mask mandate resolution Monday
COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 8
Health Department reports 749 new cases in Shelby County