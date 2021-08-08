Arlington Community Schools push back start date due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arlington Community Schools (ACS) has pushed back their start date for Donelson Elementary by one week.

ACS says this delay has been caused by confirmation of more staff testing positive for COVID-19.

ACS says this is not how they hoped to being the school year, but they must take this step to protect both the faculty and the students.

Donelson Elementary will now start back on August 16. This will not affect any other ACS school.

