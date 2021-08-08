Getting tight at the top heading into final round of FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s going to be another fun Sunday like we’ve seen in recent years at TPC Southwind.

Six players within five shots of each other at the top of the leaderboard, and another day with really low scores, most of the guys not moving much from before.

Harris English holds onto his two-shot lead to remain the leader at 18-under.

Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer, Scottie Scheffler and Ian Poulter are all still looming behind him.

Bryson DeChambeau jumped into talks after shooting a seven-under 63. He’s tied for 2nd and just two shots back from English for the lead. The golfers say the course is in perfect condition to see a lot of low scores.

“My goal is just stick to my strategy and execute and whatever happens, happens. I can’t control what everybody else is doing. I can’t really put a number out there, but if you play good golf out here, you can shoot seven, eight under,” English said.

“Yeah, I don’t mind it. The greens are soft enough and it’s not blowing that much that you can attack,” Ancer said.

“It’s very rare you get those greens and it’s, I mean especially here with the hot and humid conditions, I don’t know really how they do it. Typically when we’re in temperatures like this the greens are pretty sloppy and these greens are just so perfect,” Smith said.

The final round of the WGCFESJI tees off Sunday at 7:25 a.m. English and DeChambeau at 1pm.

