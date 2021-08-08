Advertise with Us
Health Department reports 749 new cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 8(Shelby County Healthy Department)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 749 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning.

This just after yesterday set a new record for highest daily cases this year.

Today’s cases brings the county’s number of active cases to 5,797 with a death toll remaining at 1,748. SCHD reports that the seven-day rolling average reported cases is currently 557 per day.

With cases seeming to be on a consistent incline, the county has yet to make any changes to mask guidance, but some businesses have taken matters into their own hands and are requiring vaccination cards for entry.

And along with an increase in cases, the test positivity rate is climbing week by week, jumping into double digits.

The most recent weekly positivity rate, for the week ending July 24, is 14.6 percent. This is the highest positivity rate since the first week of January.

As of Sunday morning, 341,744 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal is to reach “herd immunity” with 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

