A Heat Advisory is in place for parts of the Mid-South Monday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Our pattern is back to a more typical summer feel with heat and higher humidity levels. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Mid-South for Monday, however all areas need to be cautious. A southerly flow is allowing for hotter and more humid air to move into the Mid-South. This will drive up temperatures and humidity over the next several days. We will rain chances each day but the chances will be low.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and humid with lows in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the upper 70s and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday through Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s, heat index values ranging from 100 to 105, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

