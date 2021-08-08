High heat and humidity will keep our forecast uncomfortable for several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We have returned to more of a typical hot and humid summer pattern as a southerly flow is allowing for hotter and more humid air to move in to the Mid-South. This will drive up temperatures and humidity over the next several days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and humid with lows in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday through Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Portions of the Midsouth, mainly along and west of the Mississippi River, may experience heat indices at or above 105 degrees Monday through midweek.

TROPICS: National Hurricane Center watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic basin, one of which could become a Tropical Depression this week.

