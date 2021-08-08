Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

High heat and humidity will keep our forecast uncomfortable for several days

By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We have returned to more of a typical hot and humid summer pattern as a southerly flow is allowing for hotter and more humid air to move in to the Mid-South. This will drive up temperatures and humidity over the next several days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and humid with lows in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday through Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Portions of the Midsouth, mainly along and west of the Mississippi River, may experience heat indices at or above 105 degrees Monday through midweek.

TROPICS: National Hurricane Center watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic basin, one of which could become a Tropical Depression this week.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Kroger gas center shooting
Man shot, killed on Poplar Avenue
Memphis District Attorney's office
Former Shelby Co. assistant DA, Memphis attorney among 9 indicted in year-long investigation
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
What you need to know about the risks of COVID breakthrough cases
Memphis mayor continues push for sentences to be served in full
Memphis mayor continues push for sentences to be served in full

Latest News

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 3:30 AM CT Sunday, August 8, 2021
National Hurricane Center monitoring 3 areas in the Atlantic Basin
Temperatures and humidity levels are going back up next week
Saturday night weather update-Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
A little bit more humid today and humidity levels will continue to rise next week.
Saturday evening First Alert Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Summer heat & higher humidity is back in the Mid-South