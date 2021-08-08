Advertise with Us
Isaac Bruce becomes first former U of M star enshrined in Canton

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A first for the University of Memphis and the NFL, the Tigers see their first player ever inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wide receiver Isaac Bruce dons the gold jacket at Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio.

Bruce, who was the first thousand yard receiver in University of Memphis history, went on to play 16 seasons in the NFL, becoming the 5th all-time leading receiver with more than 15,000 yards and 91 touchdowns.

He also caught the winning touchdown pass for the St. Louis Rams against the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl 34.

Bruce recognized his roots in his induction speech, giving a shout out to the University of Memphis, then Memphis State, for getting him noticed by NFL Scouts, and the City of Memphis for being -quote- “One of the Best Cities in the World.”

