Kroger Fuel Center security guard shoots, kills man

Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Gregory Livingston Mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to a shooting at a Kroger Fuel Center Saturday evening.

According to the affidavit, Alvin Motley and security guard Gregory Livingston were involved in an argument over the volume of music coming from Motley’s car.

Motley’s girlfriend reportedly had Motley get back in the car to leave, but Motley got out and approached Livingston again saying “Let’s talk like men.” Motley’s girlfriend says the next thing she heard was a gunshot.

The affidavit says that a Kroger surveillance camera shows Motley was holding a beer can and a lit cigarette as he approached Livingston, who drew a gun and shot Motley in the chest. Motley did not survive his injuries.

Livingston is being charged with second-degree murder.

