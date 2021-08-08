Advertise with Us
National Hurricane Center monitoring 3 areas in the Atlantic Basin

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 3:30 AM CT Sunday, August 8, 2021
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 3:30 AM CT Sunday, August 8, 2021
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National Hurricane Center watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic basin, one of which could become a Tropical Depression this week.

  1. An area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands (orange, middle) continues to produce shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for gradual development (40% chance) over the next several days, and this system could become a tropical depression by the middle of this week. The system is forecast to move slowly toward the west-southwest or west during the next couple of days, and then move a little faster toward the west-northwest by mid-week.
  2. An area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands (yellow, left). Some gradual development of this system is possible (30% chance) while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, reaching portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles through the middle of this week.
  3. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located about a hundred miles southwest of the southwestern most Cabo Verde Islands (yellow, right) have diminished. Strong upper-level winds and cooler waters are expected to prevent significant development of this system while it moves toward the west or west-northwest at about 10 mph during the next few days. Regardless of development (20% chance), locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds still are possible over portions of the westernmost Cabo Verde Islands through Sunday.

As hurricane season enters its peak, NOAA’s updated forecast calls for even more storms than they previously forecast.

As a reminder, we have had 5 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Fred.

2021 Atlantic hurricane names
2021 Atlantic hurricane names(WMC)

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information, should any systems develop into a named storm.

