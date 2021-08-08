Raven Saunders returns home from Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bittersweet day, as Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders returned home to Charleston, South Carolina Saturday.

Saunders earned the silver medal for women’s 100-meter shot put at the summer games in Tokyo.

Today, Saunders and her sister flew into Charleston international airport with the body of their mother, Clarissa Saunders.

Clarissa passed away while in Orlando, Florida, just days after watching her daughter compete and win in her event.

She had been in Orlando for a watch party.

This was the moment Saunders arrived at the airport.

Family, friends, and fans greeted the hometown hero with cheers and signs.

Saunders called the moment “bittersweet.”

”This moment is very bittersweet, because I remember in 2016 having my mom and my little sister both waiting for me at that exit. My mom is here, but she’s not here. I’m happy, though, to have been the person to bring her home,” Saunders said.

Saunders attended her first Olympic Games in 2016 while an Ole Miss Rebel.

