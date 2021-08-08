Rochelle Stevens Analyzes USA track and field heading into final day of Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve got just one me day left before the Olympic Flame goes out in Tokyo on the 2020 Olympic games.

Rochelle Stevens, the Memphis Olympian, has predicted several races, hitting them right on the money.

“I’m just so excited to be able to predict the right winners at the right time,” Stevens says.

“USA Track and Field definitely stepped up to the plate. USA Track and Field we brought back home medals in every event, just about, brining back gold silver, and bronze medals. Breaking World Records, American records, Olympic records. Athing Mu winning the Women’s 800 meters breaks American record that stood since 1968, the last time we had an American Woman to win medals there. Madeline Mimms was the record lady for that,” Stevens says.

In the 400 m hurdles, Sydeney McLaughlin and Dalilah Mohammed broke the world record.

Stevens also predicted Christian Warholm would break the world record, beating an American Rai Benjamin in the Men’s 400 meter hurdles. Benjamin broke the American record.

There were a lot of World Records, Olympic records, and American records broken in Tokyo.”

Of course Rochelle will join us on Sunday night after the Olympics, to wrap up the Olympic games after the closing ceremonies.

