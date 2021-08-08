Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rochelle Stevens Analyzes USA track and field heading into final day of Olympics

Rochelle Stevens update on track and field
Rochelle Stevens update on track and field
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve got just one me day left before the Olympic Flame goes out in Tokyo on the 2020 Olympic games.

Rochelle Stevens, the Memphis Olympian, has predicted several races, hitting them right on the money.

“I’m just so excited to be able to predict the right winners at the right time,” Stevens says.

“USA Track and Field definitely stepped up to the plate. USA Track and Field we brought back home medals in every event, just about, brining back gold silver, and bronze medals. Breaking World Records, American records, Olympic records. Athing Mu winning the Women’s 800 meters breaks American record that stood since 1968, the last time we had an American Woman to win medals  there. Madeline Mimms was the record lady for that,” Stevens says.

In the 400 m hurdles, Sydeney McLaughlin and Dalilah Mohammed broke the world record.

Stevens also predicted Christian Warholm would break the world record, beating an American Rai Benjamin in the Men’s 400 meter hurdles. Benjamin broke the American record.

There were a lot of World Records, Olympic records, and American records broken in Tokyo.”

Of course Rochelle will join us on Sunday night after the Olympics, to wrap up the Olympic games after the closing ceremonies.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger gas center shooting
Man shot, killed on Poplar Avenue
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Memphis District Attorney's office
Former Shelby Co. assistant DA, Memphis attorney among 9 indicted in year-long investigation
Lynn Keene (left) was found dead in her basement, encased in concrete. Officers were searching...
Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
What you need to know about the risks of COVID breakthrough cases

Latest News

Isaac Bruce becomes first former U of M star enshrined in Canton
Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind
Getting tight at the top heading into final round of FedEx St. Jude Invitational
901 FC falls on road at Oklahoma City
The Olympic flame burns as athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony in...
Mixed bag: Erratic Pandemic Olympics come to a nuanced end