Shelby County Commission to consider mask mandate resolution Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners will consider a resolution on Monday urging the Shelby County Health Department to reinstate a mask mandate.

It comes on the heels of the health department confirming more than 700 new COVID-19 cases two days in a row.

New cases have been rising quickly for the last few weeks as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across the Mid-South.

Last week, the Memphis City Council approved a resolution requesting the health department reinstate the mask mandate.

The health department’s new director, Dr. Michelle Taylor, told commissioners she would have no problem reinstating a mask mandate and says she personally favors everyone wearing a mask to slow the spread.

“Now with that said, the logistics of this is very difficult because we have to consider the enforcement aspect of this,” Taylor said.

The resolution commissioners will vote on Monday calls on the City of Memphis and Shelby County to do whatever they can to enforce the mandate.

Shelby County Commissioner Willie Brooks said he will support whatever the health department decides.

“We just want to do what we think is right to reduce any fatalities associated with this virus,” said Brooks. “If we put our minds [together] and focus on safety, making sure everybody’s safe, then we will no longer shut down the county or the city.”

