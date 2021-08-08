A Tropical Depression (or two) could form this week, according the NHC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National Hurricane Center watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic basin, two of which could become a Tropical Depression this week.

could become a An area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable to support some gradual development (40% chance), and this systembecome a Tropical Depression while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles through the middle of this week. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system, as it could bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of that area. could become a Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles have become more concentrated since yesterday. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for gradual development (40% chance), and this systembecome a Tropical Depression within the next few days. The system is forecast to move slowly toward the west-southwest or west during the next couple of days, and then move a little faster toward the west by mid-week. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located about a hundred miles west of the southwestern most Cabo Verde Islands have diminished since yesterday. Strong upper-level winds and cooler waters are expected to prevent the development of this system while it moves toward the west or west-northwest.

As hurricane season enters its peak, NOAA’s updated forecast calls for even more storms than they previously forecast.

As a reminder, we have had 5 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Fred.

2021 Atlantic hurricane names (WMC)

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information, should any systems develop into a named storm.

