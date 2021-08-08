WGC Tournament takes place during COVID-19 surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Shelby County, with more than 700 new cases reported today.

All this while the golf world has centered it’s attention on Memphis for the on-going World Golf Championship.

The delta variant of COVID-19 continues to cause the largest spread of COVID-19 so far this year.

Infectious disease experts say there’s some concern about even more spread with an international golfing event going on this weekend here in Memphis.

New COVID-19 cases continue to soar, with the Shelby County Health Department reporting 727 new daily COVID cases Saturday, the most reported in a single day in all of 2021.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests continues to rise as well, hitting 14 percent last week, the highest point since the beginning of the year.

“We’re staring down the barrel of a pretty ugly situation for the next month or so at least,” Infectious Disease Expert Baptist Memorial Healthcare Dr. Steven Threlkeld said.

Amidst this outbreak, 48 out of 50 of the world’s best international golfers have descended upon Memphis to play in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational World Golf Championship.

“We think professional golf in general is conducive to putting on an event of our size, of course we have 200 acres here at TPC Southwind. Over the last 18 months we’ve been really concerned about the health and safety of anyone who’s been involved in the tournament,” Executive Director FedEx St. Jude Invitational Darrell Smith said.

Masks for fans are not required outdoors while watching the golf, but inside any tent or structure, fans are required to put on a mask, a policy that exceeds CDC guidelines.

“With an increase in cases, it’s something that we’re still very very cognizant of and that we want to make sure that it’s the safest environment possible for everyone,” Smith said.

“Following CDC guidelines is no small deal anymore because many people are not and they seem to have forgotten the fact that the reason those CDC guidelines changed is due to the facts of the matter,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

To protect the golfers from a potential outbreak, the Professional Golf Association is not allowing golfers to sign autographs during the entire tournament.

“We would hate for a player to get ill or a spectator to get ill. We want to keep everybody as protected possible. We’ve created this little bubble out here at Southwind much as we can,” Smith said.

Dr. Thelkeld, Infectious disease expert for Baptist Memorial Healthcare, says there is still concern of spreading COVID-19 among some spectators with the on-going local outbreak.

“We do have the wind at our backs so to speak when you’re outdoors in a situation like that and that’s great. But also if you’re sitting right next to someone by the green all day and that person has COVID, that’s a little more of a problem,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

Health officials continue to stress that the best way to protect yourself and the community from COVID-19 and the Delta variant is to get vaccinated.

Shelby County is currently 60 percent toward their goal of 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.