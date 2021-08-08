Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.(Source: Santa Cruz Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California woman sitting in her car admiring the view near a lighthouse was so startled by a stranger that she drove off a cliff.

The woman was parked Thursday outside the Mark Abbot Memorial Lighthouse overlooking Monterey Bay when a stranger startled her by opening her passenger side door.

The incident panicked the woman enough that she stepped on the gas and went over the short cliff behind the lighthouse.

Police say this was “truly an accident.” The person who opened the passenger door had parked nearby in a similar car and, because it was dark, mistook her car for theirs.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only a minor injury to her foot.

The wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.

SCPD Happy to Report No Major Injuries | Last night, a woman sitting in her parked car in the lighthouse parking lot was...

Posted by Santa Cruz Police on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MANDATORY MASKS: Shelby County health directive orders universal masking in schools
Memphis District Attorney's office
Former Shelby Co. assistant DA, Memphis attorney among 9 indicted in year-long investigation
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Firefighters battling fire at Memphis apartment complex
Fire damages multiple units at Memphis apartment complex
Investigators: Affordable housing woes in Memphis
Investigators: Affordable housing woes in Memphis

Latest News

The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
WGC Tournament takes place during COVID-19 surge
Police lights.
Man shot, killed on Poplar Avenue
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case