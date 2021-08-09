Advertise with Us
Back to class with a mask for students in Shelby Co.

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Shelby County Schools and municipal school districts heading back to class today, there’s one thing your student won’t want to forget: a mask.

That’s right. Most municipal school districts were originally going to make masks optional for students and staff, but Friday the Shelby County Health Department made masks a must for all schools in the county. The move has been met with a lot of controversy.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, the amended order aligns with recent guidance from the CDC that recommends all persons, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear masks in indoor public settings where COVID-19 transmission is high.

When the decision was announced Friday, data shows children 17 and younger make up the age group with the highest percentage of active cases in the county.

All six municipal school districts released statements saying they plan to follow the health department’s mandate which states that masks are required in school buildings and on buses but not outside during recess.

