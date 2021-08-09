Rochelle Stevens looks back at Tokyo games from Olympic athlete’s perspective

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Olympics in Tokyo, Japan are finally over.

With the closing ceremonies over, two-time Olympic medalist Rochelle Stevens reflected on this games.

“The Closing Ceremonies are just phenomenal,” Stevens said. “They are beautiful, the athletes are now more relaxed, and more reserved and just happy to be able to partake in the celebration of being an Olympian, or an Olympic champion, silver medalist, or bronze medalist. It is just soo beautiful to be a part of the Closing Ceremony. And once the Closing Ceremony is over, then everyone returns back to their native land and become those great Rock Stars. And as for the American athletes, they will probably go and visit the White House and have breakfast with the President of the United States. It’s a whole lot of things that will be in store for the athletes once they get back home.”

Stevens said she was proud to come back to Memphis and after her games and have such a supportive community.

“When I came back to Memphis, it was about a thousand people at the Airport,” Stevens said. “I mean, there was soo many friends, family, and Memphians there. And they were hollering ‘Go for the Gold’ and ‘Congratulations’. And, y’know, i made the front page of the newspaper here. And, of course, Jarvis, you were there to cover me, and it was just so thrilling to be able to come home with a medal around my neck knowing that i had soo many soo many supporters to support me in the years of my training. The preparation. And then, the most important part is just being there to celebrate with me.”

The next Olympic games will be in Paris in 2024.

