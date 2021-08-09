Shelby County, municipal school districts head back to class today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first day of school for Shelby County Schools and most municipal schools are kicking off Monday morning. SCS will be 100% in person this year.

This is the first time the largest school district in Tennessee will have all students in school buildings for classes since schools first shuttered in March of 2020.

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says teachers are ready to welcome students back.

The district is requiring all students and staff to wear masks and social distancing in classrooms will be enforced.

A big concern is learning loss. The district is changing its teacher-student ratio.

“We reduced the student-teacher ratio to 13 to 1,” said Ray. “We’re adding some highly skilled specialized assistants who are going to help double dose in reading and math. We’re offering tutoring before school, after school and during school. Just giving students the time on tasks to help them get caught up.”

Hundreds of students also took part in the district’s learning academy this summer to get caught up.

And a reminder: SCS students must bring their digital learning devices to school every day.

Now, let’s take a look at municipal school districts in Shelby County.

Forest Hill Elementary School, built in 2019, is a new addition to the Germantown Schools along with the launch of an online academy.

It’s for grades 6-12 who want to choose a virtual option for right now. The pandemic is something that unfortunately isn’t new for these kids returning to school. Cases are rising among children and masks will be required on campuses.

Superintendent Jason Manuel says the district has a strategic plan to help connect students and to focus on their mental health after the ups and downs of the past year.

“We are engaging children, we’ve got to make sure we’re providing a tiered program really to meet their needs,” said Manuel. “And so we’re talking about whole groups, school-wide, engagement pieces where we’re talking about how can students be plugged into the culture of the school and really help them focus on their needs.”

Manuel says they’re also connecting students with psychologists and counselors as well. They aren’t alone in trying to address students’ needs. Millington Municipal Schools also hired more social workers to help support students.

Masks will be required in all municipal schools.

