Woman wanted in weekend Beale St. shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a woman suspected of shooting two people on Beale Street.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Eledria Williams for attempted murder.

Police say the incident happened at 12:30 Sunday morning.

Both victims were rushed to Regional One Hospital and are now in stable condition.

Officers say Williams knew the victims.

If you have any information on the suspect, CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

