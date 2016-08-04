How can I watch WMC Action News 5 with an antenna?

Many things can affect digital television reception, regardless of how good your antenna. Is there a fluorescent light in the room? Do you have large, old trees around your house? Does your home or office have a metal roof or steel in the walls? Virtually anything metal can affect television reception, as can the position of your body near your antenna. Viewers who live in a home with aluminum siding will almost certainly require an outdoor antenna, no matter how close their home may be to the tower. We have seen cases where even aluminum window blinds have completely blocked the signal, but raising those blinds allowed the TV to work.