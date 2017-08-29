Louisiana residents prepare for Harvey’s remnants

Lake Charles, LA (WMC) - As Harvey affects Texas, people in Louisiana are still preparing for its impact. Flooding is already a reality, but it's only expected to get worse.
WMC5's Chris Luther traveled to Lake Charles where residents are wading through several feet of water as it surrounds their homes.
"I got a little more than I'm used to today," said Lake Charles resident James White.
The Marine veteran said Monday night was the first time he really thought about leaving his house.
"I don't scare easy, but last night had me pretty scared. I was thinking, 'Well, I need to figure out what I'm going to put up top and find a place to stay,'" White said.
White may not scare easily, but he does have a tipping point.
"I told my girlfriend if it covers that step, I'm gone," he said.
Despite everything he's going through, White found a way to maintain a positive attitude.
"My house is on the water. I told them waterfront property is a lot cheaper than I thought it would be," White said.
More rain is expected to fall in Lake Charles over the next couple of days as the eye of Tropical Storm Harvey passes through, but residents hope there will be enough breaks in the rain over the next few days to allow the water to recede.
