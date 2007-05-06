Surgeon out on bond following sex assault charges

It was no get out of jail card, but $350, 000 cash that got surgeon Bret Sokoloff out Tuesday night after two days behind bars at 201 Poplar.
The doctor answered no questions except for one from Reporter Jason Miles.
"Do you look forward to seeing your family?" asked Miles. "Yea, thank you," Sokoloff replied.
After that, he hopped into a SUV driven by his wife and drove off. She testified earlier in the day during her husband's bond hearing.
“He’s been on the board at the Memphis Jewish Community Center, he has coached for Germantown Youth Association,” his wife said.
She was one of several character witnesses called to the stand. The doctor's defense team established that he owns a home in Germantown, is part of a thriving practice, and is basically not a flight risk.
"While his neighbors and friends were giving testimony on his behalf, you could see the tears coming from his eyes," defense attorney William Massey told us.
Some might say the doctor has a lot to cry about. He's charged with sexually assaulting three nurses over the past two years at various locations inside Midtown Surgery Center. Those include a men's locker room and an operating room. Because the alleged assaults happened in a workplace, the state argued that his bond be higher. But the doctor's team is glad to get what they got.
"We're very grateful to have a bond and have him home tonight with his family instead of 201 Poplar," Massey told us Tuesday.
His attorneys fully expect Doctor Sokoloff to return to work pending his trial. As part of his bond, he had to surrender his passport and is banned from communicating with his accusers.